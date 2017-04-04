Around 16 car pileup on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel causes westbound closure at Georgetown | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE: .

Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 westbound is closed at Georgetown, milemarker 228, due to major crash. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, as well as a jack-knifed semi. Expect an extended closure.

CBS4 Denver’s Matt Kroschel reports that around 16 vehicles were involved in the wreck, with no injuries reported.

Click on the link above to watch a Facebook Live video from the crash site by CBS4 Denver’s Matt Kroschel.

Eastbound I-70 at is now open at Vail, milemarker 176, after multiple slide-offs.

I-70 westbound at Copper Mountainn is now open.