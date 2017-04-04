Around 16 car pileup on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel causes westbound closure at Georgetown | SummitDaily.com

Around 16 car pileup on I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel causes westbound closure at Georgetown
April 4, 2017
UPDATE: CDOT reports I-70 is now OPEN at Georgetown following crash cleanup.
Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 westbound is closed at Georgetown, milemarker 228, due to major crash. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, as well as a jack-knifed semi. Expect an extended closure.
CBS4 Denver’s Matt Kroschel reports that around 16 vehicles were involved in the wreck, with no injuries reported.
Eastbound I-70 at is now open at Vail, milemarker 176, after multiple slide-offs.
I-70 westbound at Copper Mountainn is now open.