In Aspen, 18 won’t be old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, other tobacco products | SummitDaily.com

If you're 18 years old next year, you won't be old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes in Aspen.

In fact, anyone under the age of 21 in the posh Pitkin County resort town won't be able to purchase any tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — starting Jan. 1, 2018.

That's after the Aspen City Council on Monday passed an ordinance raising the minimum age of those who can purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 as part of efforts to curb tobacco addiction among young adults.

"Aspen is such a health-conscious town and our residents and guests enjoy life here for the clean air and exercise opportunities," Aspen Mayor Steven Skadron said in a written statement. "Our leadership is essential in creating a city known for its healthy lifestyle and ethic. This law will positively contribute toward the goal of lowering smoking rates in young adults."

