In ongoing battle between 2 ski towns, Park City reclaims ‘World’s Longest Shot Ski’ title from Breckenridge

If there's one indisputable fact about U.S. ski towns, it's each one's insatiable quest to be considered the best.

Best powder. Best trees. Best steeps. Best nightlife. Best grooming.

And the list goes on.

For Breckenridge and Park City, Utah, add "World's Longest Shot Ski" to the list.

The back-and-forth battle between the two resort towns took a turn in Park City's favor last weekend. On Oct. 14, Park City recaptured the world record with a 1,250-person shot ski. Breckenridge had taken the title from Park City in January 2017 with a 1,997-foot shot ski that served 1,234 people.

That was during January's annual Ullr Fest, which means Breckenridge has three months to design and build a 2,000-foot shot ski. Stay tuned.