In wake of weather, Dew Tour releases new schedule | SummitDaily.com

Dew Tour is making one more change before things get started at Breckenridge.

On Thursday afternoon, officials announced a revised schedule for all ski and snowboard events from Dec. 9-11. Don’t worry — nothing has been canceled — but it seems like they’re shifting things around to make sure none of the events do end up getting nixed. It’s a simple round of changes: all individual slopestyle jump events are now on Friday, Dec. 9 (along with men’s and women’s adaptive snowboard banked slalom); all individual slopestyle jib events are now held Saturday, Dec. 10 — the day most forecasters expect to see the most snowfall — and, finally, all Team Challenge ski and snowboard events cap off the weekend on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Now, bring on the snow.

2016 Dew Tour schedule

Friday, Dec. 9

9-10:15 a.m. — Men’s individual ski slopestyle jump finals, Peak 8

10:45-11:30 a.m. — Women’s individual ski slopestyle jump finals, Peak 8

12:45-2 p.m. — Men’s individual snowboard slopestyle jump finals, Peak 8

2:30-3:15 p.m. — Women’s individual snowboard slopestyle jump finals, Peak 8

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Men’s and women’s adaptive banked slalom finals, Springmeier

6-6:45 p.m. — Snowboard streetstyle comp, Main Street Breckenridge

7-7:45 p.m. — Ski streetstyle comp, Main Street Breckenridge

8:30 p.m. — Transworld Snowboarding Riders’ Poll Awards, Riverwalk Center

Saturday, Dec. 10

9-9:45 a.m. — Women’s individual snowboard slopestyle jib finals, Peak 8

10:30-11:45 a.m. — Men’s individual snowboard slopestyle jib finals, Peak 8

12:30-1:15 p.m. — Women’s individual ski slopestyle jib finals, Peak 8

2-3:15 p.m. — Men’s individual ski slopestyle jib finals, Peak 8

5 p.m. — Ski and snowboard film screenings, Blue Stag Saloon

6 p.m. — Concert with Joey BadA$$, A-Trak, D.R.A.M., Riverwalk Center

Sunday, Dec. 11

9:30-10 a.m. — Men’s snowboard Team Challenge jump finals, Peak 8

10:30-11 a.m. — Men’s ski Team Challenge jump finals, Peak 8

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 — Men’s snowboard Team Challenge jib finals, Peak 8

1-1:30 p.m. — Men’s ski Team Challenge jib finals, Peak 8