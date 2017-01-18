Internet-famous Colorado lynx died of a throat tumor | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado lynx who gained internet fame after strolling across a ski run at Purgatory Resort died of natural causes, state wildlife officials announced Wednesday.

The 11-year-old cat had a tumor in his throat, an uncommon occurrence in the wild, which prevented him from eating, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife necropsy revealed. The cat was found dead earlier this month.

The lynx was born in the Bear Creek area near Telluride in 2005. His mother was one of the original cats transplanted to Colorado from Canada and Alaska in 1999. Scientists had implanted microchips into those cats’ newborn kittens.

