Interstate 70 closed in both directions between Gypsum, Dotsero | SummitDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Gypsum and Dotsero as of 6:20 a.m. Monday due to a tanker rollover.

The tanker is reported to be full and leaking, according to the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District.

There is no estimated time for reopening. Expect long delays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Gypsum families- buses will be late this a.m. due to I-70 closure. Please share. — Eagle County Schools (@EagleCOSchools) January 9, 2017

This is now a 1st Alarm incident, @EagleCounty Regional HazMat Team and @CSP_Eagle HazMat teams are en route. — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 9, 2017