Interstate 70 now open after closures at Eisenhower Tunnel, Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

Multiple weather-related spin-outs and crashes this morning on Interstate 70 forced road closures at Eisenhower Tunnel and Silverthorne.

OPEN – #I70West @ Eisenhower Tunnel MM 215 & Silverthorne MM 205 after crash clean up;Chain & traction laws in effect both directions b/t V — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 27, 2017

TRACTION LAW- I-70 both directions b/t Vail & Georgetown;Passenger vehicles R required to have snow or mud/snow tires,use chains/alternativ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 27, 2017

Safety Closure #I70West MM 213 Eisenhower Tunnelb/c multiple spun out vehicles & crashes W of Eisenhower Tunnel,no est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 27, 2017