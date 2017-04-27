UPDATED: I-70 re-opened after multiple crashes cause major delays | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE: Both directions of Interstate 70 have been re-opened. The condition of a driver transported to the hospital still unclear.

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel shortly at around 7:30 p.m. due to multiple crashes.

According to a Colorado State Patrol officer on scene, the driver of a jackknifed semi on the westbound lane near mile marker 213 was transported to the hospital for a possible serious bodily injury, although his condition was not immediately clear.

The officer said that a single vehicle went over the guardrail on the eastbound side at around mile marker 210 and tumbled roughly 200 feet down the side of the road, however the officer said that no one had been seriously injured in that incident.

Vehicle recovery equipment was on scene, he said, although it was unclear when the closures might be lifted.

I70 WB mp 213 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel for a crash. Emergency personnel on-scene. ETA opening approx 30 min. pic.twitter.com/89OjQMnGbg — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 28, 2017