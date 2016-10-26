Johnstown man falls to death at Broncos game Monday, leaves wife, 5 children | SummitDaily.com

The man who fell 60 feet from a stair railing at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Monday night and died has been identified as a Johnstown man. Friends and family have started a GoFundMe account to help his wife and five children.

The Denver Post reports Jason Coy, 36, died of blunt force trauma, according to a report by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office.

Coy fell at about 9:45 p.m. after the Denver Broncos game ended. Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call for help from the area near Gate 5.

Witnesses and emergency personnel quickly began helping Coy, who was then taken to a Denver hospital, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon by Denver police.

According to the GoFundMe account, which already had raised, $8,110 in 13 hours, Coy left behind a stay-at-home wife and five children ages 11, 8, 5, 2, and 6 months. The goal is to raise $30,000, according to the account, Coy Family Fund.

“This family has lost an amazing husband, father, provider and caring man,” the GoFundMe page states. “Jason’s smile, laugh, and personality was felt by everyone he met. His family has his life, and while we cannot fill this loss, we can help ease the pain of the financial uncertainty that lies ahead.”

The Broncos released a statement expressing condolences to Coy’s family, in the Denver Post.

“The Denver Broncos are extremely saddened to learn that Jason Coy, the fan who fell over a stairwell railing at Monday night’s game, has passed away,” the statement said. “Along with Stadium Management Company, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.”

The team added: “We’re reviewing this tragic incident and will continue to maintain all necessary safety measures for our fans.”

