Kids carve out their imaginations at Breckenridge snow sculpture event | SummitDaily.com

Imagination and hand tools brought an otter, troll, owl and beaver to life Saturday in Breckenridge alongside “Fred the dog” at the second annual Main Street Station Junior Snow Sculpture event.

Coinciding with the opening of International Snow Sculpting Championships viewing, the free hands-on experience for children 9 and older drew 55 children, according to organizers. At least two families from the Denver area said they came to Summit County with plans to go skiing, but found the snow sculptures and decided to carve a new path for their day.

Altogether, it took more than a ton of packed snow to accommodate young artists, said Carrie Benefiel, director of Rocky Mountain Events, the sponsor. With the junior snow carving event only in its second year, she was pleased with the turnout — and the results.

“They are so good,” Benefiel said of the sculptures. “I wish (the children) could take them with them because they are so sweet.”