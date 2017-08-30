Labor Day DUI enforcement in effect on Colorado roadways through Sept. 5

In July, 25 people were killed in crashes involving an impaired driver, the most in one month since 2014. To ensure roads are free from impaired drivers during the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law agencies are joining forces under The Heat Is On campaign to conduct DUI enforcement through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The annual Labor Day DUI crackdown will include 118 law enforcement agencies from across the state, which makes it the largest crackdown of the year. Last year’s Labor Day enforcement cited 974 impaired drivers, an average of 54 arrests per day. This number was the third-highest arrest total of CDOT’s 14 enforcement periods in 2016.

“Last Labor Day weekend, seven of the nine people killed in traffic crashes were involved in alcohol-related crashes,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “That is the most impaired driving-related fatalities on Labor Day in nine years. It just goes to show that it only takes a few people to make misguided decisions to change several people’s lives forever.”

CDOT is also launching a statewide campaign to help Coloradans understand their limits when it comes to drinking and driving. In partnership with BACtrack, a leading personal and professional Breathalyzer company, the campaign Before You Go, Know urges Coloradans to check their blood-alcohol content to confirm they are sober before they drive.

As part of this campaign, BACtrack is offering a 20 percent discount on Breathalyzer products to Colorado residents through the end of September. Visit heatisoncolorado.com or bactrack.com and use the code “CDOT” for the discount and free shipping.

More details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips can be found at heatisoncolorado.com.