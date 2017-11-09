Lake County Sheriff’s Office sexual harassment allegations launch DA’s investigation
November 9, 2017
LEADVILLE — Prosecutors are investigating sexual harassment allegations in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8, that they received a complaint in early October, which launched the investigation.
The allegations implicate misconduct by the personnel at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s office said in a press release.
So far, no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.
There is no timetable to complete the investigation, the DA’s office said.