Lake County Sheriff’s Office sexual harassment allegations launch DA’s investigation

LEADVILLE — Prosecutors are investigating sexual harassment allegations in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8, that they received a complaint in early October, which launched the investigation.

The allegations implicate misconduct by the personnel at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s office said in a press release.

So far, no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.

There is no timetable to complete the investigation, the DA’s office said.