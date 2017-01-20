Lake Tahoe: 6 more feet of snow forecast | SummitDaily.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Schools across the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are closed Friday, according to the district, as the next wave of winter weather begins to pound the Sierra with heavy snow.

In Incline Village, the three public schools at the lake are on a 2-hour delay Friday morning, according to the Washoe County School District.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a 3-day-long winter storm warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area — including South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline and Incline Village — from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Snow is expected to fall steadily from Friday to Saturday morning. A short break in snowfall is anticipated Saturday afternoon and evening, before the strongest of the storms arrives Saturday night and continues into Monday morning.

That “lull in the weather Saturday afternoon is your window of opportunity to make preparations for the next storm,”



Above 7,000 feet, this will all translate into 3 to 6 feet of snow by Monday.

Due to the conditions, NWS officials are urging residents to make sure they’re stocked up on food and water, and to ensure you have safe access to fire wood.

“Essentially, be prepared for being stranded at home for multiple days,” according to a Friday morning post from the weather service.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph — with gusts of 35 mph — are forecast through Saturday, followed by possible gusts of 55 mph Saturday night and Sunday.

The NWS said to avoid travel this weekend if possible. Roads will be snow-covered and there will be periods of low visibility due to wind-swept snow.

“Expect areas of blizzard conditions late Saturday night through Sunday evening,” the agency reported on Thursday. “Travel may become impossible Sunday.”

The snow comes on the heels of roughly 2 feet that fell in upper elevations by Thursday afternoon after the first wave of these storms began Wednesday.

Are you prepared?

The recent spate of winter storms has caused power outages, avalanches and plenty of other dangers across the region.

On Tuesday, Liberty Utilities spokesperson Kathy Carter said that Tahoe-Truckee customers should be prepared for power outages in the coming storms.

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District also issued a statement on Tuesday that including a warning about possible outages resulting from the coming storms, and urging customers to be prepared.

Placer County did the same, advising Sierra residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow. Further, residents and businesses should check roof vents, chimneys and flues for blockages from to snow build-up.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District announced in a press release on Tuesday that a warming center and cellphone charging station will be opened again over the weekend for residents without power at the Tahoe City Public Utility District office at 221 Fairway Dr. in Tahoe City.

Residents can visit http://placer.ca.gov/emergency/winterstorm to learn about sandbag locations, emergency tips and more from Placer County.

The town of Truckee also has a Storm Event Information Source website.

On the Nevada side, Incline Village/Crystal Bay residents can go to http://www.washoecounty.us/outreach for storm and other updates.