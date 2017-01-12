Lake Tahoe weather: Truckee to declare emergency, more snow coming | SummitDaily.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The ongoing winter storm has hit the Truckee area so bad that the town of Truckee is expected to declare a state of local emergency Thursday.

Town Council has scheduled a special meeting for 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Truckee Town Hall (10183 Truckee Airport Road) to approve the recommendation from Town Manager Tony Lashbrook.

“The Town Engineering staff has begun to document numerous areas that have experienced damage, including town roads, drainage infrastructure and other facilities. There is a good chance that we won’t know the full extent of the damage until the late spring or early summer,” according to a memo from Lashbrook.

If council approves the declaration Thursday, it will allow the town to seek California and federal emergency funds “for assistance in repairs caused by this natural disaster.”

As of Wednesday night, there were no estimates in terms of cost or extent of damage in town.

Meanwhile, as of 7 a.m. Thursday, there have been no updates posted to the websites of Liberty Utilities or the Truckee Donner PUD about power outage updates on the North and West shores of Lake Tahoe, and in Truckee.

Visit http://www.tdpud.org/ and https://california.libertyutilities.com/truckee/residential/ for updates. We will post updates when we hear them.

As of Wednesday, power had been reportedly restored to roughly 16,000 customers, with another 6,300 customers or so still in the dark.

Meanwhile, according to NV Energy, of the roughly 2,300 Incline Village residents without power Wednesday evening, most have been restored as of this morning. Visit https://www.nvenergy.com/outage/view/outagelist_state.cfm to stay up to date there.

As reported Wednesday, all Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and Incline Village schools are closed today, and Incline schools also are closed Friday.

Of note, some schools on Tahoe’s South Shore will be open Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, the winter storm warning was extended to 10 p.m. Thursday (today) for the greater Truckee-Tahoe region.

Four to 8 inches of additional snow at lake level, and up to a foot above 7,000 feet, is expected by overnight Thursday.

This “crippling snow storm,” according to NWS, that started Monday will still create hazardous road conditions Thursday cross the region. Emergency officials still urge residents to stay inside if possible.

— Kevin MacMillan, Sierra Sun