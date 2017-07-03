Large fire between New Castle and Meeker | SummitDaily.com

Firefighters were responding Sunday evening to a large fire near Triangle Park, about 22 miles north of New Castle along the Buford Road, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office reported in a Facebook post.

Campsites are being evacuated, according to the post. Colorado River Fire Rescue was en route as of about 8:15 p.m.

The post urged bystanders to stay clear.

Garfield County Sheriff's spokesman Walt Stowe said the vicinity of the fire was near the Forest Road 125 turnoff to Meadow Lake.

Several dry lightning storms moved through the area Sunday afternoon, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Stowe said.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.