“Let another city ‘win’”: Some locals are saying no thanks to an Amazon headquarters in Denver

As Colorado entered the race Wednesday with its bid to entice Amazon to open its second headquarters in metro Denver, some locals are saying no thanks to the retail giant and its promise of up to 50,000 new jobs and a $5 billion investment.

"No, no, no – let another city 'win,’" said Jeff Medaugh on Twitter. "Increased traffic, single employer, higher housing prices, quality of life issues – remember the oil economy here?"

Concerns are partly about corporate welfare but more so on the potential impact to those already living here. The threat of increased traffic, the rise in unaffordable housing, the burden on the city's infrastructure and the impact on lower-income citizens rise to the top.

"How will Amazon make sure the jobs they create are available to people who have lived here for years?" Felicia Griffin, with Wheat Ridge-based community group United For A New Economy, said in a statement. "…The city and region should be focused on creating accessible, high quality jobs for members of our community that have been left out of the state's economic growth, not creating new opportunities for those already thriving. Beyond jobs, we want Amazon to support and fund affordable housing and equitable public transit, so that their presence doesn't make ours impossible."

