Liddick: Unsolicited advice for how Trump should handle the Russia kerfuffle (column) | SummitDaily.com

Memo to President Trump: Really? In response to a reporter at a news conference about an unrelated topic you casually answered yes when asked if you would agree to be questioned under oath by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, James Comey's pal? That's the kind of unforced error that would have sent Todd Helton to the minors for the rest of his career, assuming he had one. Stop doing stupid stuff.

Given that Democrats and the media will continue flogging the dead horse of "Russian interference" no matter what, it's time to resume draining the swamp. I suggest opening with a direct address to the American people any night this week. Something like this:

"My fellow Americans: Over the past five months there have been many fantastical allegations about conspiracies among me, members of my team and the Russian government, with the goal of denying Hillary Clinton the White House. These are products of minds driven mad by a desperate search for excuses for her loss that involve neither her incompetent campaign nor the bankruptcy and corruption of Democrat party politics. While these claims are patently laughable, they have taken too much Congressional time and energy, diverting it from the people's business.

I intend to help Congress return to normal tasks. From this day forward I will neither comment upon, nor respond to, questions related to Mr. Mueller's ongoing investigations. Instead, I will turn my attention to accomplishing what I promised during the campaign — and I urge my colleagues on Capitol Hill to do the same.

As president, I am charged with the national security of the United States. To that end, I have directed the Attorney General of the United States to focus his department's efforts on discovering the leakers in government who roil Washington and our allies by providing selective and misleading portions of classified documents to the media. Such leaks damage our federal government and undermine the security of the country; those doing it must be discovered quickly and punished to the full extent the law allows.

Also, I have today discharged from their positions all presidential appointees from the previous administration. For the past five months we have tried to establish a good working relationship with these persons, to little avail; as of noon tomorrow, they will all have departed. I remind those who complain about adverse effects to their departments that the White House has supplied, and will continue to supply Congress with names of appropriate replacements. The Senate may return to its usual role regarding these, or it may continue tilting at Russian windmills; the choice is theirs, but there will be a review of each department's performance as my next budget is prepared.

Speaking of budgets, I will help Congress there as well. The next continuing resolution will be the last I sign in my term of office. It is Congress' Constitutional duty to produce a budget, something it has only done once in 20 years. This year, I will insist it do so, and that the spending therein reflects my stated priorities of enhancing national security, including border protection and immigration, tax reform and health care reform. When those are accomplished, Congress may address other items as it sees fit.

I demand action on the national debt as well. Because of Congressional inaction I will soon have to sign a bill increasing the amount by which we burden our children to pay for current profligacy. It, too, will be the last during my presidency. In future, I will insist that Congress live within its means, spending only the money it receives in revenues — as almost all families across our great country have to do all year, every year.

You will undoubtedly hear complaints that there is not enough time to accomplish these budgetary and fiscal tasks and there may not be, if the Congressional workweek continues at three days. There may not be, if Congress takes four weeks off in August. So maybe it should act differently. In the real world of work, people who don't get the job done don't get time off. They get fired. Time for Congress to start living a little more like those they represent. You all can help me with that, come next election day.

Fellow citizens, it's time Congress and the federal government returned to the business of protecting the nation and providing conditions under which our citizens may thrive. Over the next few months I will be working with all those willing to do so, to implement policies that will realize these and other vital goals. As we go forward, I ask you all for your prayers, and that you pray for these United States. Good evening."

Now that would be refreshing. And it would make the right people apoplectic.

Morgan Liddick writes a weekly column for the Summit Daily. Email him at mcliddick@hotmail.com.