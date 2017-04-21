Limited-edition vinyl hits Dillon store Saturday for ‘Record Store Day’ | SummitDaily.com

The town of Dillon has rechristened April 22 as "Record Store Day," a nod to Summit County's only independently owned record store, Affordable Music.

In a proclamation signed by town leaders Tuesday, it notes that Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, "an annual hootenanny dedicated to record culture, record lovers, record makers and, most of all, independently owned record stores."

The proclamation also specifically references Affordable Music in Dillon and applauds the day designed to bring together fans, artists and thousands of independent record stores across the world.

For Saturday's celebration, Affordable Music will have more than 100 limited edition vinyls for sale, said Gary Koenig, store owner.

The list of limited edition records, ranging in price from $14 up to about $80, includes popular bands like The Doors and Stevie Nicks. The higher prices are reserved for some of the more sought-after, limited-edition records like Bruce Springsteen Live at Hammersmith and another rare recording of the Dave Matthews Band, said Koenig, who added he had to sign a pledge not to price gouge or sell the vinyls online in order to offer the records at his store on Saturday.

"These are things you won't find in big-box stores," he said.