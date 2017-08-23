Lindsey Vonn and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods threaten to sue over leaked ‘intimate’ photos

Vail's Lindsey Vonn is threatening legal action over leaked images of her and former boyfriend Tiger Woods that surfaced online this week.

The Vail resident and record-setting skier's cell phone was hacked, leading to the publication of the images, according to numerous media reports.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," Vonn's rep told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday.

"Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law,” the statement said.

The images supposedly were taken while Vonn and Woods were still dating. The celebrity couple split a couple of years ago. Vonn is now dating Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith.