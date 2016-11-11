Lindsey Vonn breaks arm in training crash in Colorado | SummitDaily.com

Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery to fix a broken right arm after a crash while training on the slopes in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The four-time overall World Cup champion said the wipeout happened Thursday and had surgery that night in Vail. She posted X-ray pictures of her arm on social media.

It’s the latest setback for Vonn, who had three significant breaks near her knee joint in a super-G crash in Andorra last March.

The 32-year-old Vonn was tentatively hoping to be back in time for the races in Lake Louise, Alberta, in early December.

Said Vonn on Facebook: “While I am beyond frustrated by this latest setback, at least my knees are OK and I will return to the slopes as soon as possible, as I always do!”