Lindsey Vonn breaks arm in training crash in Colorado | SummitDaily.com

U.S. World Cup downhill champion Lindsey Vonn does a pace-setting run for Vail Resorts' EpicMix Racing program Nov. 8, 2015, at Golden Peak in Vail. Vonn reportedly broke her arm while training at Copper Mountain Resort Thursday and underwent surgery in Vail.

Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery to fix a broken right arm after a crash while training on the slopes in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The four-time overall World Cup champion said the wipeout happened Thursday and had surgery that night in Vail. She posted X-ray pictures of her arm on social media.

It’s the latest setback for Vonn, who had three significant breaks near her knee joint in a super-G crash in Andorra last March.

The 32-year-old Vonn was tentatively hoping to be back in time for the races in Lake Louise, Alberta, in early December.

Said Vonn on Facebook: “While I am beyond frustrated by this latest setback, at least my knees are OK and I will return to the slopes as soon as possible, as I always do!”