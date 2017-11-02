Littwin: No one knows what comes next (column)

Now that the Manafort-Gates indictments are in and the Papadopoulos admission that he lied to the FBI is revealed, the question is how Donald Trump will respond.

Because, as we know, respond he must. It's what he does.

What we don't know is whether Trump's response will set off a constitutional crisis, in which he attempts to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and Congress either does or doesn't try to stop him. But let's just say the chance of a crisis is more likely than the chance of ever seeing a seven-homer, 13-12 World Series game again.

Trump's tweets are not exactly a tell. They always sound pretty much the same. On the day before the big announcements, his desperate-sounding, attack-on-Clinton, heavy-on-the-caps tweet ended this way: "DO SOMETHING!" He didn't say what he wanted done, only something.

And then on the morning of the announcements, he ended his desperate-sounding, attack-on-Clinton, heavy-on-the-caps tweet this way: "NO COLLUSION!" — as if the indictments against Paul Manafort and his aide, Rick Gates, for tax evasion and money laundering, the kinds of charges more often reserved for mobsters than for presidential campaign managers, meant Trump was off the hook.

But the hook is very much there, and maybe what was most surprising about the day is that Trump didn't attack Mueller, which must mean that he's listening to his lawyers. The Washington Post reports Trump was fuming as he watched the news break. What else is new?

Read the full column here.