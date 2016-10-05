LIVE Candidate forum at 5:30 PM | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Daily News, the Summit Association of REALTORS and the Summit County Builders Association are sponsoring a comprehensive candidate forum tonight in Breckenridge. Tune in for discussion between candidates from several races, including county commissioner districts 2 and 3, sheriff, district attorney, State House District 61 and State Senate District 8.

The event will also present both sides on ballot initiatives including Summit School District funding, a sales tax for workforce housing construction, ColoradoCare (Amendment 69) and Raise the Bar (Amendment 71).

Join the conversation by using #SummitVotes.