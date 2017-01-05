Live coverage of Colorado snow day | SummitDaily.com

Winter break will go on for at least one more day in Summit County and the Summit Daily is covering it live. Use the hashtag #summitsnow to have your photos appear in the live feed.

Earlier this morning, Summit School District officials decided to cancel all school. Today would have marked the first day of class following a two-week holiday respite. The district had announced at around 5:11 a.m. that the start to school would only be delayed two hours. However, intensifying winter conditions lead officials to opt instead for a full snow day. Ski areas are reporting between 7 and 16 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. The snowfall is expected to continue through mid-day in the central mountains. Temperatures are frigid today. Forecasts predict a low of –10 degrees and a high of 15 degrees. Road conditions are dicey.