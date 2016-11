Live coverage of the snowstorm that saved the Colorado ski season | SummitDaily.com

Snow is finally falling in the Colorado Rockies, just in time for the opening weekend for Summit County’s biggest resorts — Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper Mountain. That means rejoicing for area businesses and for diehard skiers, but it also means treacherous conditions for motorists, particularly those on Interstate 70. Tag your social media posts #summitsnow to be included on the live stream. Also submit snow day photos to share@summitdaily.com.