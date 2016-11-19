 LIVE feed from Breckenridge opening day 2016 | SummitDaily.com

LIVE feed from Breckenridge opening day 2016

Special to the DailySpecial to the Daily

Last but not least, Breckenridge Ski Resort becomes the final Summit County ski area to open for the 2016-17 season. We’ve got a live social feed from the opening day party, complete with DJs, free French toast sticks, top-to-bottom riding on Colorado SuperChair and (most likely) Ullr.