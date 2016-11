LIVE from Keystone and Copper Mountain opening day | SummitDaily.com

The day has finally arrived: Lifts at Keystone and Copper Mountain are spinning today at 9 a.m. Can’t make the first chair? Browse our LIVE feed with news, photos and more from the long-delayed start of the 2016-17 ski season. Tag your social posts #exploresummit to be included in the live stream. Send your opening day photos to share@summitdaily.com for possible publication in the newspaper and online.