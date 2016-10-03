5th Judicial District Attorney candidates to attend Vail meet and greet | SummitDaily.com

The Continental Divide Bar Association will be hosting a Q&A session and meet-and-greet with the candidates for District Attorney for Colorado’s 5th Judicial District at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail.

The 5th Judicial District encompasses Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit Counties. Bruce Brown, the Democratic incumbent, is running against Republican challenger Bruce Carey and independent candidate Sanam Mehrnia.

The event is billed as an opportunity for some direct access to the candidates, and the event’s organizers encourage residents from all parts of the Fifth to attend.