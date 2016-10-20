5th Judicial District offers access to family resources in the courts | SummitDaily.com

Colorado’s 5th Judicial District (Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties) is offering legal resources and assistance to couples and families representing themselves in family law matters during an event at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

A variety of professional services will be available at no cost. They include a parenting class from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to fulfill requirements in domestic-relations cases. Full services begin at 2 p.m. including counselors to help create a parenting plan, mediation services, attorneys to assist in legal based questions, Legal Aid services including information on financial aid, and assistance in completing domestic-relations court forms. Spanish interpretation will be available for all services.

Parents with children are asked to make child-care arrangements; services will not be available to people who bring children to the event.

For more information, please contact Family Court Facilitator Laurie Mactavish at 970-547-2636.