A Kinder Carpet lends a helping hand in Baton Rouge | SummitDaily.com

Kevin Boyle, co-owner of local carpet cleaning company A Kinder Carpet in Silverthorne, has spent the last several weeks in Baton Rouge working long days to help repair homes damaged in the flooding that happened in late August. He said the work could take another three months.

“This has been a tough one. We’re working seven days a week almost from 15-20 hour days,” Boyle said.

The floods were a result of a record-breaking rainfall, 13 people were killed and thousands of homes were damaged.

But Boyle said that Baton Rouge is recovering. He and a team of five other employees from A Kinder Carpet brought in equipment to help dry 3,000 homes in the city.

Boyle opened A Kinder Carpet in Vail in 1992 with his business partner Tom Wallace. The pair came to Colorado from Long Island, New York 25 years ago. They opened a second location in Frisco in 1995. They have since sold their location in Vail and moved their shop to Silverthorne in 2002.

In 2002 Boyle created United Drying Inc. This company focuses on big projects, while A Kinder Carpet is the cleaning company. It was through United Drying that he began doing national disaster clean up. He helped clean up efforts for several national disasters such as Hurricane Charlie in Florida in 2004 and Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana a year later.

— Kailyn Lamb