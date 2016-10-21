A new Summit County business offers mindfulness classes for children | SummitDaily.com

A new business in Summit County is aiming to teach children how to better manage emotions and stress, and increase their empathy, optimism and concentration. Summit Mindfulness was recently founded by Rob Van Hyfte and will offer mindfulness classes for children ages 11 to 18.

Van Hyfte will be holding several information sessions for parents to learn more about the business. The sessions will be at the SOS Outreach location at 110 Third Ave. in Frisco. The first two sessions are on Nov. 10 and 17, 7–8 p.m. The third will be on Dec. 11, 4–5 p.m. There will be snacks provided.

Van Hyfte has taught classes with SOS Outreach, a nonprofit that works with youth through outdoor programs.