A shortage of drivers may cause cuts in Summit County bus lines | SummitDaily.com

Transit operations throughout Summit County are facing a staff shortage as the winter season looms ahead.

During the summer shoulder season the Summit Stage transit system is used less often by community members. James Andrew, the transit director for Summit County, said that roughly half the amount of people take buses in summer than do in the winter. Right now, there are enough drivers to make the transit system run smoothly. But, as the amount of riders increases, the frequency of buses needs to increase as well.

Andrew said that the county needs 10 additional drivers to adequately run a full winter schedule. He added that they’ve seen a scant amount of applications for the position. He estimated that between the town of Breckenridge, Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort, there is a shortage of 40 drivers. All of these organizations are represented on the transit board for the county.

“We were getting a fairly steady number of applicants up until, I’d say mid-September, and then it just kind of dried up,” Andrew said.

While it does take a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate a bus, Summit County offers on-the-clock paid training for new hires that don’t have experience driving buses or have that particular license. Breckenridge also offers a similar program to help new hires get a CDL.

“None of us require prior experience, it’s nice, but none of us require it,” said Geoff Guthrie, the transit operations manager for the county.

Guthrie said that a shortage like this is “unprecedented.” He added that his counterparts in other counties are seeing a similar shortage. Andrew said that last winter they were stretched to capacity in the service they could offer, but did not need to make any cuts. The county is currently working with the transit board to create a winter schedule. Typically, the winter schedule is set to start in mid-November. But the driver shortage has caused them to push back on the winter schedule until early December.

“Our number one concern far and above everything else is still our ridership, our customers,” Guthrie said. “We’re considering all of these service changes in light of still maintaining getting the worker bees to work on time every day.”

Guthrie said that a part of the reason the jobs are not being filled is due to a lack of housing.

“Over the past year of the applicants that I have interviewed for the bus driving job, I would say roughly, close to half of them have turned down the job offer that I have extended them because they can not find housing,” Guthrie said.

He added that as it is, many of the people currently working in transit are commuting in from Kremmling, Georgetown, Fairplay and Idaho Springs. Guthrie said that he commutes from Leadville to get to work. Andrew said that they have also noted a large increase in riders using the bus line going from Leadville to Frisco. Ridership has gone up over 50 percent on this line in the last year.

“That’s huge in the transit world,” Guthrie said.

Breckenridge budgeted to hire eight new drivers in the town’s proposed budget for 2017. Kim Dykstra, director of communications for the town, said that applications have not been coming in like they have in the past. But she added that Breckenridge’s transitional housing for new hires has helped the town in all aspects of hiring. The town has also been trying to encourage residents to use transit options as part of their plan to lessen congestion in Breckenridge. The town plans on adding a Brown Route in December to their current transit plan. Dykstra added that the end of the year is when ridership begins to increase as all of the seasonal workers get settled.

“We’re already managing to be able to adjust,” Dykstra said. “We’re all experiencing a shortage in that labor market, but we’re getting creative about how we work our routes and work around getting our transit routes going.”