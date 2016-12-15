Annual Adopt an Angel event gathered gifts for more than 900 children | SummitDaily.com

Annual Adopt an Angel event gathered gifts for more than 900 children
December 15, 2016
Adopt an Angel delivers for the holidays
The annual Adopt an Angel came to a close on Wednesday at the Silverthorne Pavilion. This year, the program served more than 900 children from local families. After the deadline to donate passed last week, the Family and Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) takes any money donations to shop for the rest of the presents. First responders joined the organization to shop for gifts at Walmart on Tuesday before setting up in the pavilion.
Hundreds of presents were donated from individuals as well as local businesses, and more than $13,000 was raised for the event. Parents were able to shop for toys and clothes for their children at the pavilion, in the hopes of surprising their children for the holidays.
“I’m so proud of this program. It’s great to know that kids will have a nicer holiday,” said Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor in a release for the event.
