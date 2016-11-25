Annual Adopt an Angel program trees have gone up | SummitDaily.com

Trees for the 22nd annual Adopt an Angel program can now be found throughout Summit County. Residents can shop for children that are represented on ornaments. Donations can be brought to either of the Family and Intercultural Resource Center offices, or police and fire stations throughout the county. Donations must be brought in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The Adopt an Angel event will be held in the Silverthorne Pavilion on Dec. 14, where presents will be given to more than 600 children who are participating in the program this year.

A full list of tree locations, as well as more information about Adopt an Angel can be found at summitangel.com

Adopt an Angel was started in 1994 by the Silverthorne Police Department. This year, FIRC took over management of the program due the increasing number of children and families the program has reached.