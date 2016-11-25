Annual Adopt an Angel program trees have gone up | SummitDaily.com

Annual Adopt an Angel program trees have gone up
November 25, 2016
Trees for the 22nd annual Adopt an Angel program can now be found throughout Summit County. Residents can shop for children that are represented on ornaments. Donations can be brought to either of the Family and Intercultural Resource Center offices, or police and fire stations throughout the county. Donations must be brought in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 9.
The Adopt an Angel event will be held in the Silverthorne Pavilion on Dec. 14, where presents will be given to more than 600 children who are participating in the program this year.
A full list of tree locations, as well as more information about Adopt an Angel can be found at summitangel.com
Adopt an Angel was started in 1994 by the Silverthorne Police Department. This year, FIRC took over management of the program due the increasing number of children and families the program has reached.
Trending In: Local
- Fatal crash off edge of cliffs near Silverthorne ruled a suicide
- Paid parking in Breckenridge set to start next month
- Summit Stage winter bus schedule delayed until December
- Two teens are alive after two days missing on Mount of the Holy Cross
- Summit Daily newspaper theft ends with citation for man with a van
Trending Sitewide
- Fatal crash off edge of cliffs near Silverthorne ruled a suicide
- Paid parking in Breckenridge set to start next month
- Lord of the Mountains Church in Dillon struck by vandals
- Disbanding the Summit Combined Housing Authority now on the table
- Summit County government looks at alternatives to save regional recycling