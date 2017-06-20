Annual Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic near Craig, June 24 to July 2 | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites anglers of all ages, novice to expert, to the Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic near Craig, Colorado, June 24 to July 2.

The annual event offers great fishing and cash prizes. The person who catches the 2017 tagged northern pike or smallmouth bass wins a grand prize of $1,500. Other prizes include $750 for the most northern pike and smallmouth bass caught, and CPW will also be giving away a variety of daily prizes to tournament participants.

There are no entry fees, but anyone interested in participating must register at the reservoir during the event to be eligible for prizes. If no one catches the tagged fish, CPW will hold a drawing and lucky participants will win the cash prizes.

A valid pass is required to enter the park and can be purchased at Elkhead Reservoir, and all current state fishing and boating regulations apply. Anglers ages 16 to 63 must possess a valid fishing license. Anyone under the age of 16 can fish for free, and anyone 64 and older may buy a license for $1, but license sales will not be available at Elkhead Reservoir.

To buy a fishing license by phone, please call 800-244-5613. For more information about the Fishing Classic, call Elkhead Reservoir State Park at 970-276-2061, or visit: cpw.state.co.us/tournament.