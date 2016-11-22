Annual PANTS challenge begins Wednesday | SummitDaily.com

Annual PANTS challenge begins Wednesday
The third annual PANTS Holiday Trimmings challenge officially begins the day before Thanksgiving and ends after the New Year. This annual challenge invites adults throughout Summit County to a team weight maintenance challenge throughout the holidays, when the average person can gain 5 to 10 pounds.
This is not a weight loss challenge. Renee Rogers, fitness coordinator for the Silverthorne Recreation Center, reports that last year the challenge had 143 participants on 30 teams throughout the county. It ended with 138 participants weighing out and 22 teams being eligible to win prizes for maintaining their weight
Each participant pays a registration fee of $10. Teams can be two to six people. The goal is to maintain the team weight at the end of the challenge. Each team who maintains is eligible to win gift certificates for each member on their team. To register, visit http://www.silverthorne.org and click on Recreation. There is a button at the top to register for Holiday Trimmings. Please contact Renee Rogers at reneerogers@silverthorne.org or (970) 262-7374 with any questions.
