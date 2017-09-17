Anti-poaching wildlife effort brings African contingent to Denver

The estimated number of rangers and conservation officers killed by poachers and traffickers while protecting endangered animals and other wildlife across the globe has soared past 1,000 in the past decade.

As a result, conservation law enforcement officials and other wildlife experts from the United States and Africa are working together to reverse these trends. A group of 42 African officials from 16 different countries are spending Sept. 9-22 in the Washington, D.C., area and Denver to train with 32 members of U.S. anti-trafficking law enforcement at an academy to strengthen international partnerships and fight illegal wildlife dealing.

Topics during the event include adaptive leadership, peer group problem-solving sessions, anti-corruption practices, trafficking trends and evidence and inventory management. At the end of the first week, the American wardens will graduate from the program and the African participants will travel to Denver.

There, they will visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Wildlife Property Repository to receive training in forensics, handling evidence and digital records. They will also spend time at Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park during the trip.

For more information about the program, visit the International Conservation Chiefs Academy webpage at: fws.gov/le/icca/index.html