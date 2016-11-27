Aspen-Sopris Ranger meeting in Basalt, Monday, Nov. 28 | SummitDaily.com

The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District hosts a public meeting about the proposed Upper Fryingpan Vegetation Management project on Monday, Nov. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Basalt Town Hall.

The event is intended to provide information about the project, and allow attendees to ask questions and submit written feedback. Comments can also be submitted electronically or via snail mail within the comment time period through Dec. 5. These responses help the Forest Service complete its environmental assessment, which is used to determine potential environmental impacts.

More information about the Fryingpan project is available at: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50171. Written comments can be submitted at: Karen Schroyer c/o Brett Crary, Forester/Silviculturist, PO Box 309, Carbondale, CO 801623, or by fax: (970) 963-1012. To send electronically, go to: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?Project=50171.

Finally, additional information can be obtained from Brett Crary at (970) 328-5899 or bcrary@fs.fed.us. Otherwise, please plan to join at 101 Midland Ave. in Basalt on Monday night.