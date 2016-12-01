Backstage Theatre hosting auditions for ‘School of Rock’ | SummitDaily.com

The Backstage Theatre will be hosting auditions Dec. 12 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. and Dec. 13 from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Based on the cult film and with a new score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “School of Rock” follows slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight-A students into an ear-popping, riff-scorching, all-conquering rock band. As they prepare for the Battle of the Bands, can Dewey make them embrace the empowering message of rock? More than 20 student performers are needed, and all positions are paid. Rehearsals begin in January on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Saturdays. Shows are March 24 thru April 8. Parts are available for singers and actors. Five of the characters play instruments (guitar, bass, drums, keyboard) in the show. At the scheduled auditions, performers will audition in groups. During each one-hour session, performers will sing from the show and (if wanting to be considered for the characters who play instruments) demonstrate their instrument playing skill. Piano will be provided. Amp and speaker provided. Performers bring guitars and/or drumsticks. Performers will choose between “If Only You Would Listen” or “Stick It To The Man” for their vocal audition. If wishing to audition for roles of Dewey, Patty, Summer or Tomika, please be familiar with their audition songs. All copies of music lead sheets and mp3 tracks are available to download on backstagetheatre.org. To make an appointment or for questions, contact Kim Lineweaver at (970) 485-2164.