Basalt fishing closure lifted at popular ‘toilet bowl’ on Fryingpan River | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has lifted the voluntary fishing closure at a popular area on the Fryingpan River below the Ruedi Reservoir Dam near Basalt, as of this weekend.

Known locally as the “toilet bowl,” fish in this area of Gold Medal trout waters had previously become stressed and vulnerable to anglers after water normally released from the dam into the area was rerouted to accommodate for annual maintenance and inspections.

“We asked anglers for their cooperation to protect the resource while this situation was ongoing,” Lori Martin, senior aquatic biologist, said in a news release. “It was anglers voicing their concerns for us that led to CPW instituting the voluntary closure in the first place. We are grateful to them for their regard for ethics and their cooperation.”

