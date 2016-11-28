Basecamp Wine and Spirits raised more than $11,000 for Summit County schools at annual Harvest Gathering | SummitDaily.com

Last month, Basecamp Wine and Spirits hosted its second annual Harvest Gathering in Frisco at the Rio Grande Restaurant in Frisco’s Basecamp Center. More than 140 people attended the event, which raised more than $11,000 for the Peak School and the Education Foundation of the Summit.

Beverage vendors were on hand to showcase fine wines and spirits, and four local restaraunts — Sauce on the Blue, Tavern West, the Rio Grande Restaurant and Whole Food Market — served up appetizers and desserts.

Other local businesses donated 65 silent auction items to raise funds in support of the education of Summit youth. Items included two pairs of premium skis from Epic Mountain Gear, a $100 gift card from local favorite Vinny’s Restaurant, and a wheelbarrow full of local Colorado microbrews.

In addition to the silent auction, there were three live auction items that alone raised nearly $3,000. Basecamp Wine & Spirits auctioned off a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 15-year Family Reserve whiskey for $850, and Outer Range Brewing — set to open this December in Frisco — sold a chance to help brew an experimental beer for $550. Crosscut Reclaimed set the event record by selling a custom-made outdoor bar made of reclaimed barn wood for $1,400. All proceeds from the event went to Summit County schools.