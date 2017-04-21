Beavertail Tunnel to close for CDOT construction project | SummitDaily.com

Beavertail Tunnel to close for CDOT construction project
April 21, 2017
The Colorado Department of Transportation will be starting a large repair project on the Beavertail Tunnel on Interstate 70 this Monday. The project includes concrete patches, structural repair, coating of the tunnel liner, repairs to the eastbound service road as well as installing luminaire lighting.
The eastbound service road will be closed to all traffic for several days next week for a hot mix asphalt overlay. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 miles per hour and eastbound traffic will go down to a single lane.
For the duration of the project, traffic will detour to the single lane service road that runs adjacent to the Beavertail Tunnel. Driver will reconnect with I-70 after 1.2 miles.
Construction on the project will happen Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed in November of this year.
