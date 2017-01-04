Bessie Minor Swift Foundation accepting grant applications from Summit County nonprofits | SummitDaily.com

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation announced that it is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Summit County. Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15 and recipients will be announced on May 1.

The fund will consider applications for grants requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000. Awards will be granted to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading and to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels.

The foundation supports programs in the arts, languages and sciences for preschool, primary and secondary school-aged children and occasionally programs for adults as well. More than $374,000 in grants has been awarded since 2008. The foundation also prefers to award grants to organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature.

Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt. The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns and operates the Summit Daily News and http://www.summitdaily.com. Nonprofit organizations throughout Summit County are encouraged to apply. For more information visit Bessieminorswift.org or email grants@bessieminorswift.org.