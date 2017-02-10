Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grant application deadline is around the corner | SummitDaily.com

Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grant application deadline is around the corner
February 10, 2017
The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is accepting grant applications from local nonprofit organizations in Summit County. The foundation focuses on giving grants to programs promoting literacy, reading and writing skills for children. It will also consider programs in languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. The foundation occasionally awards grants for adult programs as well.
Applications will be accepted for grants through Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced May 1. Applications requesting between $500 and $3,000 will be considered.
Since 2008, the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation has awarded more than $374,000 in grants. It was founded by the owners of Swift Communications, which publishes the Summit Daily News.
