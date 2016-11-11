Bethany Immigration, a group that provides legal assistance to immigrants, hosting benefit dinner | SummitDaily.com

Bethany Immigration, a Frisco-based nonprofit that provides legal assistance for immigration matters, will host a benefit dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Summit County Senior and Community Center in Frisco.

Authentic Mexican food prepared by local restaurants will be served, and all proceeds go toward helping local immigrants navigate the highly complex process of obtaining citizenship and legal status. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for children ages 3 to 10 are $10. They can be purchased at the door or by calling (970) 668-6060.