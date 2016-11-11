Bethany Immigration, a group that provides legal assistance to immigrants, hosting benefit dinner | SummitDaily.com

Bethany Immigration, a group that provides legal assistance to immigrants, hosting benefit dinner
November 11, 2016
Bethany Immigration, a Frisco-based nonprofit that provides legal assistance for immigration matters, will host a benefit dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Summit County Senior and Community Center in Frisco.
Authentic Mexican food prepared by local restaurants will be served, and all proceeds go toward helping local immigrants navigate the highly complex process of obtaining citizenship and legal status. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for children ages 3 to 10 are $10. They can be purchased at the door or by calling (970) 668-6060.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Keystone reschedules opening day for Nov. 18, Breck to open soon after
- Housing Divided, Part 8: Summit County remains majority second-home owners
- FitzSimons narrowly edged out Woodman in Summit County Sheriff race
- DA Candidate Bruce Brown asked to leave Silverthorne polling place
- Summit on the Street: Residents react to Donald Trump’s triumph