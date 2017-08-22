Biz Briefs: Leadership Summit seeks applicants; Minturn drive-in theater announces fall lineup

A nine-month program geared toward professional development for Summit County locals is accepting applications.

Leadership Summit is a collaborative effort with Colorado Mountain College, current and emerging leaders who live and or work in Summit County are encouraged to apply.

Since the creation of the program in 2004, more than 180 have participated in it.

The application deadline is Aug. 28, and Leadership Summit 2018 begins on Sept. 21.

The program lasts nine months with one full-day session each month and opportunities for growth, professional development and networking with area leaders, while exploring the critical challenges facing our businesses and community. Applicants will be selected from a diverse group of individuals throughout Summit County, representing a wide variety of professions and backgrounds.

To apply or nominate an applicant for the class of 2018, contact Leadership Summit program administrator Kathy Stang at infoleadershipsummit@gmail.com. For more, go to ColoradoMtn.edu/business_industry/leadership_summit/.

Minturn Drive-In announces fall movie series

The Blue Starlite Drive-In, a boutique drive-in movie in Minturn that draws residents from the Vail Valley, Avon, Breckenridge, Eagle, Edwards, Summit and Aspen communities has announced its fall movie season with programming September through Oct. 31.

Blue Starlite Drive-In opened its summer series in 2016. The last two years, the drive-in that can accommodate up to 45 cars has had a great response to films shown on a 30-foot pop-up screen.

Starting Sept. 1, the new fall season will feature many classics, including, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Jurassic Park," "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc," alongside family favorites, "The Princess Bride," "The Neverending Story" and a sing-a-long version of the American musical "Grease."

The full film and music schedule can be found on Blue Starlite's website at BlueStarLiteDrivein.com.

Eli Pace covers business and nonprofits for the Summit Daily News, and he complies a weekly roundup of business-related news in and around Summit County. Reach him at epace@summitdaily.com.