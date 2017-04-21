BLM now taking public comments on Upper Colorado River management plan | SummitDaily.com

The Bureau of Land Management seeks public input as it begins updating a management plan for about 40 miles of the Upper Colorado River between Parshall and State Bridge, according to a BLM release.

The recreation area management plan update will guide the specific management of the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area within the Kremmling Field Office, an extremely popular area for commercial and private float-boating and fishing. More than 90,000 people visit the area each year, the release continued.

"The original management plan for the area dates back to 2000, and a lot has changed since then," BLM Kremmling field manager Stephanie Odell said in the release. "We want to hear what the public would like us to address, things like: ways to reduce crowding and user conflicts, potentially improving facilities, balancing use with conserving the natural resources of the area, or any other issues."

After two local meetings this month, the BLM is hosting a final public open house to answer questions and accept written comments on April 21 from 6-8 p.m. in Denver at the REI Flagship Store (1416 Platte Street).

The BLM Kremmling Field Office collected more than $220,000 in commercial and recreation fees from the Upper Colorado River SRMA last year. These funds are used to manage the SRMA. Recreation on BLM lands in the Kremmling Field Office supports an estimated 280 jobs generating $8.4 million in labor income annually.

Comments must be received by May 15 and may be emailed to blm_co_kr_webmail@blm.gov or mailed to: Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Shane Dittlinger, P.O. Box 68, Kremmling, CO 80459.

Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment, including your personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.