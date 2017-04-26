BOEC starts construction on building restoration and employee housing | SummitDaily.com

BOEC starts construction on building restoration and employee housing
April 26, 2017
The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center hosted a groundbreaking for their new Basecamp at the Sanitation Building on Wellington Street. The $2 million BOEC Basecamp project will add a third floor to the building that will provide housing for 16-22 staff members in the winter and summer seasons. The renovations to the four-decade-old building will allow for more storage space for the organization's outdoor equipment as well as improved office space for their administrative and support staff.
Executive director Bruce Fitch said that nearly $600,000 of the cost was in-kind donations by the Rockridge Building company as well as Custom Mountain Architects, who are helping to design and build the project. An additional $1.3 million was raised by donors.
Construction on the building will be completed in the spring of 2018. The nonprofit has a lease with the town of Breckenridge for 50 years. The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center serves nearly 2,500 people every year through their programming.
