Book signing for ‘Winelands of Colorado’ authors set for July 1 in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

The authors of a new book exploring Colorado's rich tapestry of High-Country wineries and vineyards will be appearing from 3-6:30 p.m., July 1, in Frisco for a book-signing and wine-tasting event.

That Saturday, writer Christina Holbrook and travel photographer Marc Hoberman will be at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St. in Frisco. Holbrook said she plans on bringing a case of wine for the tasting, adding that Lisa Holenko, owner of the book store, will order some additional Colorado wines for the event.

Hoberman and Holbrook's new book, "Winelands of Colorado: An intimate portrait of winemaking in a rugged land," details a number of Colorado's wineries and vineyards, focusing largely on the people who draw their livelihoods from them while seeking to dispel misconceptions about the wine industry here.

The project began in the fall of 2015, and the hardcover book was released earlier this month. It contains 216 full-color pages with a foreword writing by Gov. John Hickenlooper and introduction by Warren Winiarski.

Holbrook is a freelance travel writer based out of Breckenridge and a regular contributor on food, wine and outdoor adventures to local and national publications, including the Summit Daily and Vail Daily newspapers.

Described as one of the leading travel photographers in the world, Hoberman is based out of South Africa and serves as the creative director for a publishing company named after him. Throughout his career, Hoberman has produced numerous best-sellers, including coffee-table books like "London!," "South Africa's Winelands" and "Napa Valley."

For more about the book-signing and wine-tasting event, call the bookstore at 970-668-9291.