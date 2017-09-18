Breakfast to benefit Explorer Post 187

On Sunday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon there will be an all-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast to benefit Summit County Explorer post #187. Meals are $10 pre-purchased and $12 at the door. The event is sponsored by Summit County Elks Lodge and Summit County Sheriff's Office. Pre-purchased tickets may be obtained from any Explorer member, the Summit County Sheriff's Office or from any Summit County Elks member, by cash or check. Contact Gayle Knorr at 970-468-2561 for tickets, or more information.