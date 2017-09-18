Breakfast to benefit Explorer Post 187
September 18, 2017
On Sunday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon there will be an all-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast to benefit Summit County Explorer post #187. Meals are $10 pre-purchased and $12 at the door. The event is sponsored by Summit County Elks Lodge and Summit County Sheriff's Office. Pre-purchased tickets may be obtained from any Explorer member, the Summit County Sheriff's Office or from any Summit County Elks member, by cash or check. Contact Gayle Knorr at 970-468-2561 for tickets, or more information.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- White River National Forest officials reiterate guidelines for E-bikes
- Frisco hosting second annual “boats, bloodies and brunch” party for locals
- U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner says tax reform could jumpstart infrastructure spending during Summit County visit
- Anti-poaching wildlife effort brings African contingent to Denver
- Water managers are seeking certainty in Colorado Basin
Trending Sitewide
- Homeless men in Aspen found grilling lobster tail, lamb, salmon
- High Country Crime: Man high on LSD assaulted Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, authorities say
- Dave Repsher, nurse wounded in Flight for Life helicopter crash, begins new life with help of kidney donation
- Best fall hikes for aspen leaves in Summit County (before they’re gone!)
- With 11 fatalities on Colorado’s 14ers this season, “it’s time to do something”