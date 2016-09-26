 BREAKING: Small fire at Eaglesmere Lakes snuffed out by Forest Service | SummitDaily.com

BREAKING: Small fire at Eaglesmere Lakes snuffed out by Forest Service

Dillon Ranger District mountain sports administrator Sam Massman helps to stamp out an escaped campfire up Tiger Road in Breckenridge in August. A similar fire took off and had to be contained at the south shore of the highest lake at Eaglesmere Lakes near Heeney on Monday, Sept. 26.Courtesy of Dillon Ranger District |

A small, 1/10-acre fire on the Dillon Ranger District at Eaglesmere Lakes north of Silverthorne reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Sept. 25, was contained and put out by a U.S. Forest Service crew Monday afternoon.

The human-triggered blaze near Heeney first had to be located by the three-man unit, which had to hike about three hours from Cataract Lakes. They arrived to the smoldering site at approximately noon on Monday.

The 10-by-20-foot fire started after escaping a nearby campfire ring when it burned underneath deep into the duff layer on the south shore of the highest lake at Eaglesmere. The crew used 5-to-10-gallon water bladder bags and a collapsible bucket to transfer water from the lake to the fire area, and other tools they carried in to stir up the soil and extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Look for more online tonight, and in Tuesday’s print edition.

