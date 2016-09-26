BREAKING: Small fire at Eaglesmere Lakes snuffed out by Forest Service | SummitDaily.com

A small, 1/10-acre fire on the Dillon Ranger District at Eaglesmere Lakes north of Silverthorne reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Sept. 25, was contained and put out by a U.S. Forest Service crew Monday afternoon.

The human-triggered blaze near Heeney first had to be located by the three-man unit, which had to hike about three hours from Cataract Lakes. They arrived to the smoldering site at approximately noon on Monday.

The 10-by-20-foot fire started after escaping a nearby campfire ring when it burned underneath deep into the duff layer on the south shore of the highest lake at Eaglesmere. The crew used 5-to-10-gallon water bladder bags and a collapsible bucket to transfer water from the lake to the fire area, and other tools they carried in to stir up the soil and extinguish the flames.

